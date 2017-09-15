Crowd generic

Report: 'Moneyball' pioneer Billy Beane part of consortium to take over Barnsley

General views of Oakwell Stadium on September 5, 2011
"Moneyball" baseball pioneer Billy Beane is reportedly joining a consortium including Chinese businessman Chien Lee and American investor Paul Conway to acquire Barnsley.
Barnsley have reportedly emerged as a takeover target by a consortium involving Billy Beane, the man behind the 'Moneyball' concept.

The vice president of baseball operation of the Oakland Athletics rose to prominence in the sport based on his pioneering use of statistics and identifying undervalued talent.

According to The Mirror, Beane is one of the names involved in the consortium close to a takeover of the Yorkshire club, currently in the Championship.

The report claims that Beane, who has previously advised Dutch side AZ, is involved alongside Chinese billionaire Chien Lee and US businessman Paul Conway to purchase 98.5% of the Barnsley shares, in a deal worth £20m.

Current owner Patrick Cryne is terminally ill and said to fans that he was "living on borrowed time" in a poignant letter in the match programme earlier this week.

Terminally-ill Barnsley owner pens letter
