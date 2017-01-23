Crowd generic

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough chairman 'refuses Chinese takeover'

General view at the Riverside Stadium ahead of the Premier League clash between Middlesbrough and Chelsea on November 20, 2016
© SilverHub
Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson reportedly turns down a takeover offer from a Chinese consortium.
Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 at 15:17 UK

Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson has reportedly turned down a takeover offer from a Chinese consortium.

According to The Sun, Gibson has been in talks with a group headed up by Chinese-American billionaire Chien Lee over a potential deal for several months.

Lee is thought to be keen to buy up a number of clubs around Europe and purchased Ligue 1 side Nice last year before failing with a bid for Hull City.

The newspaper claims that Lee and his associates travelled to the Riverside multiple times in an attempt to convince Gibson to sell up, but he has refused to cash in on his boyhood team.

Gibson took over Boro in 1986, famously forming a consortium to save the club from liquidation with just 10 minutes to spare.

Ben Gibson of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrews Stadium on December 07, 2013
Boro 'slap £35m price tag on Ben Gibson'
 General view at the Riverside Stadium ahead of the Premier League clash between Middlesbrough and Chelsea on November 20, 2016
