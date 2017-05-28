Alex Noren hails "best ever" performance

Alex Noren has described his stunning win at the PGA Championship as the "best ever" round of his career.
The 34-year-old was seven shots behind going into the final round at Wentworth, but hit eight birdies and an eagle for a course-record 62 to eventually finish two shots clear of the chasing pack.
"That's probably my best ever," Noren told Sky Sports News. "It's a tough course mentally coming down the stretch. It's not super narrow, but it's just if you hit it a little bit wayward, it can cost you. And I putted probably the best I've ever putted.
"At the start of the day, I wasn't thinking much of the deficit. I was just trying to play a good round and get into next week on a high. I finished very badly on Saturday with a seven and I was pretty angry, but I took a long rest and tried to just have a good day. I came out holing putts on the first two holes, so anything can happen from there.
"Then I was close on three, and on the fourth, if you hit a good tee shot, you've got a great chance for a birdie or even an eagle. I felt I had a lot of adrenaline the whole round, and it's a nice feeling to have, and to finish it off, it feels very nice."
Francesco Molinari finished second, with Henrik Stenson, Nicolas Colsaerts and Hideto Tanihara tied for third.