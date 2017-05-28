Alex Noren hails "best ever" performance

Alex Noren describes his final-round 62 at the PGA Championship as the "best ever" of his career.

Alex Noren has described his stunning win at the PGA Championship as the "best ever" round of his career.

The 34-year-old was seven shots behind going into the final round at Wentworth, but hit eight birdies and an eagle for a course-record 62 to eventually finish two shots clear of the chasing pack.

"That's probably my best ever," Noren told Sky Sports News. "It's a tough course mentally coming down the stretch. It's not super narrow, but it's just if you hit it a little bit wayward, it can cost you. And I putted probably the best I've ever putted.

"At the start of the day, I wasn't thinking much of the deficit. I was just trying to play a good round and get into next week on a high. I finished very badly on Saturday with a seven and I was pretty angry, but I took a long rest and tried to just have a good day. I came out holing putts on the first two holes, so anything can happen from there.

"Then I was close on three, and on the fourth, if you hit a good tee shot, you've got a great chance for a birdie or even an eagle. I felt I had a lot of adrenaline the whole round, and it's a nice feeling to have, and to finish it off, it feels very nice."

Francesco Molinari finished second, with Henrik Stenson, Nicolas Colsaerts and Hideto Tanihara tied for third.