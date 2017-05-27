Daniel Ricciardo not ruling out Red Bull exit

Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull Racing in the garage during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Daniel Ricciardo is not ruling out leaving Red Bull to drive for another Formula 1 team.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 15:09 UK

Daniel Ricciardo is not ruling out leaving Red Bull to drive for another Formula 1 team.

Red Bull officials have repeatedly claimed that the Australian and his teammate Max Verstappen have "watertight" contracts for 2018, but Ricciardo expressed some frustration that the team are not in a title-challenging position so far this year.

"Obviously now it gets to that point where we really - and I - want to be fighting for a championship," he told Fairfax Media.

"It can't kind of be a long-term plan anymore to me.

"Obviously I thought this year would be a chance and that seems to be slipping away. So we have got to see some real progress over the year and a sign that next year it can be delivered, because it is just, obviously, personal goals."

Asked directly about the prospect of leaving Red Bull, however, Ricciardo said: "At the moment, no.

"I don't really know what they are going to do, to be honest. It is all pretty much a closed book I guess at this stage. So yeah, I would say it is still an unlikely for next year."

The 2017 calendar continues with the Monaco Grand Prix tomorrow.

Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey walks into the paddock during final practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix on April 18, 2015
Read Next:
Newey: 'Monaco win unlikely for Red Bull'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Red Bull News
Kimi Raikkonen of Finland and Ferrari walks across the paddock during practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on April 17, 2015
Kimi Raikkonen claims pole position in Monaco
 Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull Racing in the garage during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Daniel Ricciardo not ruling out Red Bull exit
 Daniil Kvyat of Toro Rosso walks in the paddock during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
Toro Rosso drivers want Renault 'progress'
Newey: 'Monaco win unlikely for Red Bull'Marko rules out Le Mans for Red BullMarko confirms official role for Jos VerstappenMarko: 'Red Bull hoping for Renault upgrade'Marko hails step forward after Ecclestone exit
Wolff: 'Red Bull in control of Sainz'Red Bull 'could quit over engine rules'Red Bull plan next upgrade for AustriaMateschitz 'patient' amid Red Bull struggleNewey penned Red Bull Barcelona upgrade
> Red Bull Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes161
2Ferrari153
3Red Bull72
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso21
6Williams-Mercedes18
7Renault14
8Haas9
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari104
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes98
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull37
6Max VerstappenRed Bull35
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Esteban OconForce India19
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
10Carlos SainzToro Rosso17
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas5
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
20Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 