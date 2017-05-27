Lewis Hamilton 'too old' for MotoGP switch

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes walks in the paddock during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
© Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton declares himself "too old" to make the switch to MotoGP racing.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 15:07 UK

Lewis Hamilton has declared himself "too old" to make the switch to MotoGP racing.

On several occasions in the past, the triple world champion has expressed interest not in the Indy 500 or Le Mans, but Formula 1's two-wheeled equivalent.

"I love MotoGP," the Mercedes driver told France's L'Equipe. "It would be great, but I'm too old.

"I respect the competition too much to try to match those guys who've built their careers around that discipline. Even if I had all the right lines, I would never do as well as they do.

"Valentino Rossi could have had a career in F1, but he would have had to start as I did, as a child.

"I had a cross-country motorcycle when I was young but my father told me that I would never ride bikes in competition."

Hamilton is currently second to Sebastian Vettel in the F1 driver rankings.

Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
Wolff: 'Some F1 tracks like car parks'
