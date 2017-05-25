Adrian Newey: 'Monaco win unlikely for Red Bull'

Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey walks into the paddock during final practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix on April 18, 2015
Adrian Newey admits that Red Bull do not have a strong chance of winning this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.
Adrian Newey has admitted that Red Bull do not have a strong chance of winning this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

Last year, only a pit bungle cost Daniel Ricciardo victory on the famous streets.

"Last year we had a good chassis," Red Bull's part-time technical boss Newey told Brazil's Globo, "so at Monaco, where you rely less on the engine, we could shine.

"But this year we do not have the best chassis, so we will not have the same opportunity as last year.

"I think we have to improve between now and Singapore, and use that as our next chance."

Red Bull are 81 points behind second-placed Ferrari in the constructors' championship heading into the race.

Dr Helmut Marko looks on in the garage during practice for the Austria Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on June 19, 2015
Your Comments
