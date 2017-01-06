Trainer: 'Valtteri Bottas ready to win in Formula 1'

Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Valtteri Bottas is ready to win races in Formula 1, according to his trainer.
Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 at 08:39 UK

Antti Vierula once worked with Lewis Hamilton, and now his current client Bottas is actually tipped to join the triple world champion at Mercedes in 2017.

When asked by Turun Sanomat if he can spot a future champion, Finn Vierula said: "Yes, after working for many years with different drivers, you begin to recognise the character.

"If Valtteri gets into a competitive car, yes, he will become a winner."

Expanding on those champion qualities he sees in Bottas, Vierula continued: "He demands a lot from himself and those who are working alongside him.

"Valtteri says exactly what he wants and knows exactly what he wants."

In fact, Vierula said that he sees similarities between Bottas, 27, and quadruple world champion and F1 legend Alain Prost.

"They have a lot in common," he said. "I have not worked with Prost, but from what I have heard from the people at McLaren, both he and Valtteri use a lot of common sense in the races."

Bottas came eighth for Williams in the 2016 drivers' championship.

Mick Schumacher, son of former F1 champion Michael Schumacher, celebrates after winning the trophy for the best rookie after the first race of the ADAC Formula Four championship in Oschersleben, Germany, on April 25, 2015
