Bernie Ecclestone says that he hopes F1 legend Michael Schumacher's teenage son makes it all the way to Formula 1.
Bernie Ecclestone has said that he hopes F1 legend Michael Schumacher's teenage son makes it all the way to Formula 1.

Mick Schumacher, 17, is stepping up from Formula 4 to the ultra-competitive European F3 series this year, which was the category that launched Max Verstappen and many other top drivers' careers.

Asked by Germany's Sport Bild if he would like to see young Mick on the grid, Ecclestone answered: "If he is anywhere near as good as his father, why not?

"It would be good for Formula 1 if the name Schumacher was with us again."

Schumacher senior won seven drivers' championships before his retirement in 2012.

