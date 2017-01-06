Force India reveal 2017 launch date

Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari during practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 13, 2016
© Getty Images
Force India become the third team to reveal a launch date for their 2017 car.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 at 08:23 UK

Force India have become the third team to reveal a launch date for their 2017 car.

Before official testing begins at the end of February, Ferrari have said that they will run their new car for the first time at Fiorano on February 24.

Mercedes revealed that their title-defending W08 will see light of day at Silverstone on February 23.

Now, Force India say that they will beat both of those teams to the launch action, showing off their 2017 car at Silverstone on February 22.

Sergio Perez is staying with the Silverstone-based team this year, to be joined by the Mercedes-backed youngster Esteban Ocon, who switches from Manor.

Jean Alesi sits in a car after qualifying for the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 20, 2015
Read Next:
Alesi hails Ferrari deal for Giovinazzi
>
View our homepages for Esteban Ocon, Sergio Perez, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Ferrari News
Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari during practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 13, 2016
Force India reveal 2017 launch date
 Jean Alesi sits in a car after qualifying for the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 20, 2015
Jean Alesi: 'James Allison tragedy hurt Ferrari'
 Jean Alesi sits in a car after qualifying for the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 20, 2015
Jean Alesi hails Ferrari deal for Antonio Giovinazzi
Giovinazzi set for Friday drives in 2017Marchionne not predicting 2017 titleVettel emerging as Mercedes favourite for 2018Symonds: 'Ferrari losing Allison a mistake'Arrivabene: 'Ferrari not involved with Rosberg story'
Ferrari could lose drivers after 2017Marchionne: 'Red Bull left us behind'Vettel admits not wanting to spoil title fightGutierrez admits Ferrari return possibleVettel fastest in third practice in Abu Dhabi
> Ferrari Homepage


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0