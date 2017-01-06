Force India reveal 2017 launch date

Force India become the third team to reveal a launch date for their 2017 car.

Before official testing begins at the end of February, Ferrari have said that they will run their new car for the first time at Fiorano on February 24.

Mercedes revealed that their title-defending W08 will see light of day at Silverstone on February 23.

Now, Force India say that they will beat both of those teams to the launch action, showing off their 2017 car at Silverstone on February 22.

Sergio Perez is staying with the Silverstone-based team this year, to be joined by the Mercedes-backed youngster Esteban Ocon, who switches from Manor.