Sergio Perez backs Mexican Grand Prix anti-Donald Trump campaign

Sergio Perez of Force India during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
F1 driver Sergio Perez steps up his rejection of controversial US president Donald Trump's Mexican border wall policy.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 08:37 UK

Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez has stepped up his rejection of controversial US president Donald Trump's Mexican border wall policy.

In November, the Force India driver dumped a sunglasses sponsor after it made a joke about the wall following Trump's shock election win.

"I will never let anyone mock my country," Perez said.

Now, the 27-year-old driver has backed a campaign by organisers of the Mexican Grand Prix promoting the hashtag 'BridgesNotWalls'.

Perez posed at the circuit in Mexico City, where sponsor bridges have been decked out with the official F1 logo and the political anti-wall hashtag.

"It represents many Mexican motor sport fans' views currently," the race organisers said.

Although the campaign does not name Trump specifically, Perez had earlier made clear his view about the US election outcome to the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

"Rather than worrying, I believe Mexicans must be united and well informed to keep our country on track," he said.

"2018 is presidential election year in Mexico and it is then that we can raise our voices."

The 2017 Mexican Grand Prix will take place on October 29.

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
Read Next:
Verstappen slams Vettel's "ridiculous" meltdown
>
View our homepages for Sergio Perez, Donald Trump, Formula 1, Off The Pitch
Your Comments


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0