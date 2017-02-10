Private companies to pay Russian Grand Prix race fee

The race fee for the Russian Grand Prix will be paid entirely by private investors in 2017.
Friday, February 10, 2017

Until now, the state has been deeply involved with the running of the race in Sochi, which since 2014 has been attended by president Vladimir Putin.

Russian news agency Rambler reports that responsibility for the race fee, payable to F1's commercial rights holder each year, will now be handled privately.

Russian deputy prime minister Dmitry Kozak confirmed that the major investors are Lukoil, a major Russian oil company, VTB, a finance bank, and aluminium company Rusal.

"Now the contribution is paid by Lukoil, VTB, Rusal and many other companies. A pool of about 10 investors," he said.

This year's race is scheduled for April 30.

