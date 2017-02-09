Porn stars 'to perform 500,000 blow jobs' due to Super Bowl result

Seattle Seahawks fans including Lynnsey Sturgeon (C) react while watching their team play the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl at 95 Slide, a sports bar in Seattle on February 2, 2014
Two porn stars promise to perform sex acts on half a million of their Twitter followers because the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl.
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 21:04 UK
WARNING! This article contains strong language and/or content that some readers may prefer to avoid.

Two porn stars have vowed to deliver on a promise to perform sex acts on 500,000 people if the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl.

Lauren Phillips and Carmen Valentina made a pact to treat all of their Twitter followers to fellatio in a 'Team BJ' if the Boston team defeated the Atlanta Falcons.

Following the Patriots' victory, the pair will keep their end of the bargain at an event in Las Vegas on March 15, which will be filmed for release on DVD.

"I told Carmen that we have to do 'Team BJ' together. It's been one of my biggest goals slash dreams," The Sun quotes Phillips as saying.

"We did the research. We looked at stats, players, games won and lost."

Anyone who wishes to take part in the 'Team BJ' must undergo an STD test the week before.

New England Patriots' Devin McCourty during training camp on July 26, 2013
Patriots duo to snub Trump's White House invite
