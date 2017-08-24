Jean Alesi tips Sebastian Vettel to sign next Ferrari contract

Jean Alesi sits in a car after qualifying for the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 20, 2015
© Getty Images
The decision to keep Kimi Raikkonen is a move by Ferrari to retain its harmonious team "atmosphere", according to Jean Alesi.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 10:37 UK

The decision to keep Kimi Raikkonen is a move by Ferrari to retain its harmonious team "atmosphere", according to Jean Alesi.

The former Ferrari driver's comments come amid claims that the 2018 deal for Raikkonen is a precursor to Sebastian Vettel also staying at the Maranello team.

Referring to 37-year-old Raikkonen, Alesi told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "He is very much a loved Ferrari driver.

"We are talking about a guy who really loves driving and is a real point of reference for the whole environment at Ferrari.

"Ferrari made giant strides this year and now has a winning car on almost every circuit. And then there is the team spirit that is the great work of Maurizio Arrivabene and Sergio Marchionne.

"The decision to keep Kimi consolidates this atmosphere, as neither Vettel nor Kimi is jealous of the other.

Indeed, Alesi thinks that the next step for Ferrari will be to announce a new contract for its de-facto 'number one' driver, German Vettel.

"I think Vettel will renew as well," he said. "A house is built upon its foundation, but I also think it's true that if there is a driver other than Seb at Ferrari in 2018, he will also have no problems with Kimi."

Ferrari sit 39 points behind leaders Mercedes in the team rankings ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

Kimi Raikkonen of Finland and Ferrari walks across the paddock during practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on April 17, 2015
Read Next:
Raikkonen signs new Ferrari deal
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kimi Raikkonen, Jean Alesi, Sebastian Vettel, Sergio Marchionne, Maurizio Arrivabene, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Ferrari News
Jean Alesi sits in a car after qualifying for the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 20, 2015
Jean Alesi tips Sebastian Vettel to sign next Ferrari contract
 Kimi Raikkonen of Finland and Ferrari walks across the paddock during practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on April 17, 2015
Manager hails Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari 'loyalty'
 Kimi Raikkonen of Finland and Ferrari walks across the paddock during practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on April 17, 2015
Kimi Raikkonen signs new one-year deal with Ferrari
Rosberg tips Mercedes to beat FerrariDomenicali enjoying F1's 'open' 2017 seasonHorner: 'Winning car will end Verstappen rumours'Vettel wants one-year Ferrari extensionBinotto pushing for Ferrari top job?
Marchionne: 'Sauber to be Ferrari junior team'Marchionne: 'Vettel, Raikkonen want to stay'Result: Vettel wins Hungarian Grand PrixResult: Vettel scores pole position in HungarySchumacher: 'Ferrari could keep Raikkonen'
> Ferrari Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes357
2Ferrari318
3Red Bull184
4Force India101
5Williams-Mercedes41
6Toro Rosso39
7Haas29
8Renault26
9McLaren11
10Sauber5
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari202
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes188
3Valtteri BottasMercedes169
4Daniel RicciardoRed Bull117
5Kimi RaikkonenFerrari116
6Max VerstappenRed Bull67
7Sergio PerezForce India56
8Esteban OconForce India45
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso35
10Nico HulkenbergRenault26
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes23
12Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes18
13Romain GrosjeanHaas18
14Kevin MagnussenHaas11
15Fernando AlonsoMcLaren10
16Pascal WehrleinSauber5
17Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
19Marcus EricssonSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
23Paul di RestaWilliams-Mercedes0
 