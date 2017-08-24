Fernando Alonso 'motivation' surprises Nico Rosberg

Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg celebrates on the podium after winning the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit in Manama on April 3, 2016
© AFP
Nico Rosberg says that he is surprised Fernando Alonso is keeping up his "motivation" amid the McLaren-Honda crisis.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 10:30 UK

Nico Rosberg has said that he is surprised Fernando Alonso is keeping up his "motivation" amid the McLaren-Honda crisis.

On Wednesday, the British team announced that Alonso's 2017 teammate, Belgian rookie Stoffel Vandoorne, is staying next year.

Meanwhile, two-time champion Alonso's decision about what to do next year is less clear.

That is especially true given the fact that Mercedes and Red Bull are expected to field unchanged drivers next year, and Ferrari have just re-signed Kimi Raikkonen.

"Formula 1 is still my priority, it's my life, and winning the world championship is what I'm hoping," Alonso told CNN.

"If I don't see any project that will allow me to fight for the win I will look outside F1 - but that's [a decision for] November-December. I will try all the possibilities before that."

Alonso has suffered through McLaren-Honda's performance and reliability crisis since 2015, and now-retired reigning world champion Rosberg doubts that he could do the same.

"For me, after those years of fighting for the championship, I couldn't do that," the German told Auto Bild.

"I would lack motivation."

The championship resumes this weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix following the summer break.

Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Read Next:
McLaren want to keep Vandoorne, Alonso
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Nico Rosberg, Fernando Alonso, Stoffel Vandoorne, Kimi Raikkonen, Formula 1
Your Comments
More McLaren News
Stoffel Vandoorne of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Stoffel Vandoorne never worried about 2018 contract
 Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg celebrates on the podium after winning the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit in Manama on April 3, 2016
Fernando Alonso 'motivation' surprises Nico Rosberg
 Sports Mole logo
Honda wants to pass Renault in 2017
McLaren deny Alonso will skip SingaporeMcLaren want to keep Vandoorne, AlonsoHonda: 'Engine boost helps McLaren relationship'Honda still pushing to improve 2017 engineYamamoto: 'Honda staying in F1 with McLaren'
Vandoorne 'not worried' about McLaren exitAlonso has 'nothing to say' about futureLauda: 'Mercedes do not need Alonso'Vandoorne 'took step forward' in AustriaAlonso not ruling out Ferrari for 2018
> McLaren Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes357
2Ferrari318
3Red Bull184
4Force India101
5Williams-Mercedes41
6Toro Rosso39
7Haas29
8Renault26
9McLaren11
10Sauber5
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari202
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes188
3Valtteri BottasMercedes169
4Daniel RicciardoRed Bull117
5Kimi RaikkonenFerrari116
6Max VerstappenRed Bull67
7Sergio PerezForce India56
8Esteban OconForce India45
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso35
10Nico HulkenbergRenault26
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes23
12Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes18
13Romain GrosjeanHaas18
14Kevin MagnussenHaas11
15Fernando AlonsoMcLaren10
16Pascal WehrleinSauber5
17Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
19Marcus EricssonSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
23Paul di RestaWilliams-Mercedes0
 