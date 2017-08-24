Manager hails Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari 'loyalty'

Kimi Raikkonen of Finland and Ferrari walks across the paddock during practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on April 17, 2015
Kimi Raikkonen's manager says that the Finnish driver's experience and loyalty has been rewarded by Ferrari.
Kimi Raikkonen's manager has said that the Finnish driver's experience and loyalty has been rewarded by Ferrari.

Earlier this week, the Italian team said that the contract of the 2007 world champion has been extended for 2018.

Many insiders see it as a precursor to a new deal for Sebastian Vettel, the de-facto 'number one' who openly favours keeping his friend Raikkonen as teammate.

However, Raikkonen's manager Steve Robertson told Turun Sanomat: "The extension of the contract shows how Ferrari appreciates the immense experience brought by Kimi and the harmony inside the team.

"Kimi has been a formidable team player for years and he was always loyal to Ferrari."

The 2017 championship emerges from its summer break this weekend in Belgium.

