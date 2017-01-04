Jean Alesi: 'James Allison tragedy hurt Ferrari'

Jean Alesi sits in a car after qualifying for the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 20, 2015
© Getty Images
Jean Alesi thinks that the departure of James Allison in 2016 had a big impact on Ferrari's season.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 13:22 UK

Jean Alesi has said that he thinks the departure of James Allison in 2016 had a big impact on Ferrari's season.

The former team driver told Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport that it was "sad" to see the great Maranello marque not win a single race last season.

"Without wanting to blame someone, the family tragedy of the technical director clearly caused problems for Ferrari," said Frenchman Alesi.

"In terms of the performance in Australia, I would have expected another season from Ferrari. But I'm sure 2017 will be different."

Alesi also pointed a finger in Sebastian Vettel's direction, after the German appeared to become overcome with frustration at times during the 2016 struggle.

"Vettel has won four titles, so I have the greatest modesty when I tell him that Ferrari is something bigger than a F1 car. Ferrari is racing history," he said.

"Ferrari has a whole country behind it. That's what he should think of in his relationship with the Tifosi, and when he talks on the radio."

Alesi competed in Formula 1 from 1989 to 2001.

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
Read Next:
Vettel emerging as Mercedes favourite for 2018
>
View our homepages for Jean Alesi, James Allison, Sebastian Vettel, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Ferrari News
Sports Mole logo
Antonio Giovinazzi set for Friday drives in 2017
 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles chairman Sergio Marchionne in the Ferrari headquarters in Maranello on September 10, 2014
Sergio Marchionne not predicting 2017 title
 Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
Sebastian Vettel emerging as Mercedes favourite for 2018
Symonds: 'Ferrari losing Allison a mistake'Arrivabene: 'Ferrari not involved with Rosberg story'Ferrari could lose drivers after 2017Marchionne: 'Red Bull left us behind'Vettel admits not wanting to spoil title fight
Gutierrez admits Ferrari return possibleVettel fastest in third practice in Abu DhabiRosberg leads Hamilton in final practiceLewis Hamilton sets pace in Brazil P1Ferrari 'staying on road to recovery'
> Ferrari Homepage


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0