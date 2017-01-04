Jo Ramirez: 'Politics spoiling McLaren passion'

McLaren's former long-time team manager Jo Ramirez has said that he thinks "passion" is lacking in the Woking team of today.

Ever present throughout the glorious Ayrton Senna and Mika Hakkinen eras, the 75-year-old Mexican told Spanish radio Cadena Cope that he remains well connected with McLaren figures now.

"Unfortunately, McLaren is in a very delicate situation because there are a lot of politics," he said.

Indeed, team supremo Ron Dennis lost a recent power struggle, and new executive Jost Capito has reportedly left the team despite having only joined some months ago.

Ramirez claimed: "Everyone is still working, but there's not the passion there was before because new people have come but most of them were Ron's people."

However, the Mexican said not all is lost for the famous British marque.

"In January or February, we will see if the new management has been able to revive this great name, because for those who were there before it is a pity to see them destroying themselves," said Ramirez.

He tips Honda to keep improving the engine, but also said the McLaren chassis needs to get better because it was "not perfect" in 2016.

"They lack great people in design, but have understood what they need to do. 2017 should be the year in which they are good, and if Fernando [Alonso] will have left, he would have regretted it.

"He has taken a few decisions at the wrong time and suffered, so let's see if he's now right this time. Hopefully."

McLaren ended 2016 in sixth place in the constructors' championship.

Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
