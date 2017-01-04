Stoffel Vandoorne plays down Lewis Hamilton comparison

Stoffel Vandoorne of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Stoffel Vandoorne is refusing to compare himself with Lewis Hamilton.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 08:27 UK

Stoffel Vandoorne is refusing to compare himself with Lewis Hamilton.

In 2007, then-rookie Hamilton burst onto the scene at McLaren and unsettled the established star and champion Fernando Alonso.

Now, Belgian Vandoorne is the rookie set to take on the famous Spaniard.

"I do not want to be Hamilton," Spanish reports quote 24-year-old Vandoorne as telling La Gazzetta. "I want to be Vandoorne and I'll give my maximum."

Vandoorne comes to the F1 grid with a strong reputation from his junior career, insisting that he does not expect Alonso to give him advice.

"I do not expect anything from the relationship between Fernando and I," he said.

"I didn't exactly get advice from Fernando and [Jenson] Button until now, but I was always close to them at the circuit, watching and trying to learn. But I have my own style."

He also played down any comparison with Max Verstappen, a rookie who arrived in F1 two years ago and caused a sensation.

"Max and I came to F1 on very different paths," said Vandoorne. "I started racing a little late, did not have much money and didn't know what categories to do.

"Max did everything much faster. I lack experience in grands prix, but I'm more than ready."

The 2017 season gets underway in March.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
Read Next:
Ramirez: 'Politics spoiling McLaren passion'
>
View our homepages for Stoffel Vandoorne, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Jenson Button, Max Verstappen, Formula 1
Your Comments


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0