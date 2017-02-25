Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert says that he is disappointed in Kortney Hause and Jordan Graham after they both breached club discipline.

After impressing against Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round last weekend, Hause was a surprise absentee from the squad to face Birmingham City on Friday night.

However, after the game, Lambert said that the defender and teammate Graham - who is currently sidelined with a serious knee injury - had let both themselves and the Championship outfit down after breaking club rules.

The 47-year-old told the Express & Star: "The situation with Kortney is that him and Jordan Graham were disciplined by the club.

"They let themselves down, they let the fans down, they let me down and they let their teammates down. I won't let it happen to the club. It was disappointing, really disappointing.

"That's it, it's finished, we draw a line under it. Jordan's just come back from injury and Kortney will now be in contention for the next game."

Wolves sit just five points above the relegation zone after the 2-1 defeat to Birmingham at Molineux.