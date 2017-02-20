General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Paul Lambert unfazed by relegation fears

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert says that he is unconcerned by the possibility of the club being relegated from the Championship.
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has said that his side 'won't have a problem' in avoiding relegation from the Championship this season.

Despite an uptick in performances since Lambert took over at Molineux in November, three consecutive league losses - most recently a 1-0 home defeat to Wigan Athletic - have seen Wolves drop to 19th in the table, just five points above the dropzone.

The club's impressive run in the FA Cup came to an end with a 2-0 defeat to Premier League leaders Chelsea on Saturday but Lambert says that he has taken heart from their display against the potential champions.

"We have a couple of games in hand but if we play like that there won't be a problem," he told the Express & Star. "I think the cup run has been incredible for us. It's given the lads and club exposure it's given the fans a great time and nights like that are worthwhile. Okay we lost, but there was no shame in losing to that.

"We got criticised after the Wigan game on Tuesday night and rightly so. That performance was not where this club should be. But if we keep playing like that we'll be alright. We will do our best to try and win the next game and we need to get points.

"We need a bit of help over the summer but if we can do that then we won't be far away. The beauty of this league is there are so many teams involved in it that one win, two wins here and there takes you right up again. You lose and it takes you down. We have a couple of games in hand but if we play like that there won't be a problem."

Next up for Wolves is a home encounter with Midlands rivals Birmingham City on Friday night.

 Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Paul Lambert unfazed by relegation fears
