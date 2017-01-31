Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert hails his side as "fantastic" after they claim a 3-1 victory at Barnsley.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has praised his side for delivering a "fantastic" 3-1 victory at playoff-chasing Barnsley on Tuesday night.

A brace from Dave Edwards and a goal from Kortney Hause helped the Midlands side to all three points in an eventful encounter at Oakwell that saw Alex Mowatt and Tykes manager Paul Heckingbottom both sent off.

The result came just days after Wolves claimed the surprise scalp of Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup and took them to within 11 points of the playoff places.

"It was fantastic," Lambert told reporters afterwards. "This was arguably tougher than the Liverpool game because of the euphoria and the emotion, the adrenalin.

"I knew I had to change it. Coming here was a really difficult place to come. But I always say I've got great faith in my players. I knew I had to change the front lads as they're the catalyst for the pressing.

"What we did on Saturday, it's not now until you sit back and analyse it, it's unbelievable what we did at Liverpool. It's going pretty decent at the minute! But I'm only a small part of it. The supporters and the players are the ones driving it."

Next up for Lambert's charges is a trip to struggling Burton Albion on Saturday.