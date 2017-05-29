General view of DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic announce Graham Barrow exit after 15-year association at club

A general view of the DW Stadium during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers at the DW Stadium on December 15, 2013
© Getty Images
Wigan Athletic announce that interim manager Graham Barrow has left the club after a 15-year association.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 20:04 UK

Wigan Athletic have announced that interim manager Graham Barrow has left after spending 15 years at the club across three spells.

The 62-year-old, who has has been caretaker boss in 2013 and 2016, took over as manager in March following the sacking of Warren Joyce.

Barrow was unable to keep Wigan in the Championship as they finished the campaign nine points from safety.

Chairman David Sharpe told the club's official website: "Graham has spent a large part of his professional career with Wigan Athletic over three spells, and has been with us during the highs and lows of the past eight years.

"On behalf of everyone at the club and all our supporters, I want to thank him for all his hard work during his time with Wigan Athletic.

"Graham has been a great servant to the club as a player, a manager and a coach and on behalf of everyone at Wigan Athletic, we wish him all the very best for the future."

Mick Rathbone, John Doolan and Jimmy Barrow have also left the club.

A general view of inside the stadium before the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town at the DW Stadium on September 22, 2013
Read Next:
Wigan Athletic sack Warren Joyce
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Graham Barrow, Warren Joyce, David Sharpe, Mick Rathbone, John Doolan, Jimmy Barrow, Football
Your Comments
More Wigan Athletic News
A general view of the DW Stadium during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers at the DW Stadium on December 15, 2013
Wigan Athletic announce Graham Barrow exit after 15-year association at club
 Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Garry Monk: 'Charlie Taylor refused to face Wigan Athletic'
 The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
Jamie Carragher's son joins WiganCastleford draw Saints in Challenge CupTeam News: Wigan make two changes for Brighton tripWarnock: 'Wigan weren't a threat under Joyce'Wigan Athletic sack Warren Joyce
Wigan manager Joyce undergoes surgeryResult: Norwich miss chance to move into playoffsWigan make eighth deadline-day signingWigan seal Bogle signing from GrimsbyWildschut joins Norwich from Wigan
> Wigan Athletic Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
 