Wigan Athletic have announced that interim manager Graham Barrow has left after spending 15 years at the club across three spells.

The 62-year-old, who has has been caretaker boss in 2013 and 2016, took over as manager in March following the sacking of Warren Joyce.

Barrow was unable to keep Wigan in the Championship as they finished the campaign nine points from safety.

Chairman David Sharpe told the club's official website: "Graham has spent a large part of his professional career with Wigan Athletic over three spells, and has been with us during the highs and lows of the past eight years.

"On behalf of everyone at the club and all our supporters, I want to thank him for all his hard work during his time with Wigan Athletic.

"Graham has been a great servant to the club as a player, a manager and a coach and on behalf of everyone at Wigan Athletic, we wish him all the very best for the future."

Mick Rathbone, John Doolan and Jimmy Barrow have also left the club.