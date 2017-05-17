Watford team header

Watford announce Walter Mazzarri exit

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri during the Premier League match between Watford and Chelsea at Vicarage Road on August 20, 2016
Walter Mazzarri will leave Watford after just one season in charge, despite keeping the Hornets in the Premier League.
Watford have decided to part ways with head coach Walter Mazzarri at the end of the season.

The Italian was brought in to replace Quique Sanchez Flores last summer and he has become just the third Hornets boss to keep the club in the Premier League.

However, according to Sky Sports News, the 55-year-old will depart Vicarage Road after Sunday's match with Manchester City as a result of discussions with the club's owners.

While Watford have not been in immediate danger of relegation this season, they will fall short of the points total achieved during the last campaign, which also included a run to the FA Cup semi-finals.

It has also been suggested that Mazzarri's failure to learn English is a contributory factor to his exit from the club.

Mazzarri has won just 12 of his 40 matches in charge, with all but one of those victories coming in the league after early exits in both domestic cup competitions.

Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-3 Watford - as it happened
 Cesc Fabregas celebrates after the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Result: Chelsea edge Watford in seven-goal thriller to keep title party going
