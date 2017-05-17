Watford announce Walter Mazzarri exit

Walter Mazzarri will leave Watford after just one season in charge, despite keeping the Hornets in the Premier League.

Watford have decided to part ways with head coach Walter Mazzarri at the end of the season.

The Italian was brought in to replace Quique Sanchez Flores last summer and he has become just the third Hornets boss to keep the club in the Premier League.

However, according to Sky Sports News, the 55-year-old will depart Vicarage Road after Sunday's match with Manchester City as a result of discussions with the club's owners.

While Watford have not been in immediate danger of relegation this season, they will fall short of the points total achieved during the last campaign, which also included a run to the FA Cup semi-finals.

It has also been suggested that Mazzarri's failure to learn English is a contributory factor to his exit from the club.

Mazzarri has won just 12 of his 40 matches in charge, with all but one of those victories coming in the league after early exits in both domestic cup competitions.