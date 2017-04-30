New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Tony Pulis, Arda Turan, Marquinhos

West Bromwich Albion captain Darren Fletcher in action during the Premier League match against Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns on August 28, 2016
© SilverHub
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 07:57 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Tony Pulis: 'West Bromwich Albion close to concluding new Darren Fletcher deal'
Darren Fletcher is close to penning a new deal at West Bromwich Albion, according to Baggies boss Tony Pulis. Read more.

Inter Milan join Arsenal in race to sign Barcelona's Arda Turan?
A report claims that Inter Milan have joined Arsenal in declaring their interest in Barcelona ace Arda Turan, who could be available to sign for £25m. Read more.

Manchester United 'increasingly confident of signing Marquinhos'
A report claims that Manchester United will offer Paris Saint-Germain £50m for defender Marquinhos, who they hope will help to push through a summer transfer. Read more.

Real Madrid hoping to nab Barcelona youngster Marc Cucurella?
Barcelona defender Marc Cucurella, yet to make his senior bow at Camp Nou, is reportedly a summer transfer target for Spanish rivals Real Madrid. Read more.

Vincent Janssen rules out leaving Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen admits that he is "disappointed" by his lack of impact in front of goal but has no intention of leaving the club. Read more.

Report: Chelsea lead race for AS Monaco ace Tiemoue Bakayoko
A report claims that Chelsea have stolen a march on their rivals in pursuit of AS Monaco's defensive midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. Read more.

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Read Next:
Transfer Talk Daily Update: Oxlade-Chamberlain, Martial, Zaha
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Transfer Talk, Transfer Talk Daily Roundups, Football
Your Comments



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 