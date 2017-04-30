Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Tony Pulis: 'West Bromwich Albion close to concluding new Darren Fletcher deal'

Darren Fletcher is close to penning a new deal at West Bromwich Albion, according to Baggies boss Tony Pulis.

Inter Milan join Arsenal in race to sign Barcelona's Arda Turan?

A report claims that Inter Milan have joined Arsenal in declaring their interest in Barcelona ace Arda Turan, who could be available to sign for £25m.

Manchester United 'increasingly confident of signing Marquinhos'

A report claims that Manchester United will offer Paris Saint-Germain £50m for defender Marquinhos, who they hope will help to push through a summer transfer.

Real Madrid hoping to nab Barcelona youngster Marc Cucurella?

Barcelona defender Marc Cucurella, yet to make his senior bow at Camp Nou, is reportedly a summer transfer target for Spanish rivals Real Madrid.

Vincent Janssen rules out leaving Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen admits that he is "disappointed" by his lack of impact in front of goal but has no intention of leaving the club.

Report: Chelsea lead race for AS Monaco ace Tiemoue Bakayoko

A report claims that Chelsea have stolen a march on their rivals in pursuit of AS Monaco's defensive midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.