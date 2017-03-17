Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Friday morning's headlines:

Jose Mourinho would not have sold Manchester United trio

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho opens up about the players he would have kept at Old Trafford. Read more.

Liverpool 'favourites' to land Cagliari's Nicolo Barella

Reports suggest Liverpool are the frontrunners to sign Cagliari prospect Nicolo Barella. Read more.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic refuses to rule out Napoli move

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic refuses to rule out the prospect of joining Napoli at the end of this season. Read more.

Ronald Koeman: 'We must convince Ross Barkley to stay'

Everton manager Ronald Koeman says that the club must demonstrate "the best reasons" for Ross Barkley to sign a new contract. Read more.

Ronald Koeman "not afraid" of Romelu Lukaku situation

Everton manager Ronald Koeman says that he is "not afraid" of Romelu Lukaku's contract standoff with the club. Read more.

Liverpool interested in RB Leipzig striker?

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner this summer. Read more.

Report: Barcelona in contact with Angel di Maria over summer move

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel di Maria are in contact over a prospective Camp Nou summer switch, according to reports. Read more.

Gary Neville: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic deserves two-year Manchester United extension'

Gary Neville believes that Manchester United should offer Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic a two-year deal to stay at Old Trafford. Read more.