Everton manager Ronald Koeman says that the club must demonstrate "the best reasons" for Ross Barkley to sign a new contract.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has said that the club must demonstrate to Ross Barkley "the best reasons" for him to remain at Goodison.

The 23-year-old midfielder came in for criticism from Koeman for his performances in the first half of the season but has earned plaudits for his turnaround in form since the turn of the year.

Barkley is out of contract at the end of next season, however, and has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Koeman is also contending with the possible departure of star striker Romelu Lukaku, who has questioned the club's ambition to challenge for major honours.

"Every situation is different," Koeman told reporters today. "Ross is a boy from Everton and what we need to show to him is the best reasons to stay.

"Of course his situation is different [to Lukaku] because Ross is running out - next season is his last year of contract. It's normal in football and football is business and you make decisions at the end of the season. He either signs a new contract or if not, you need to sell the player."

Koeman went on to say that Barkley's call-up to the England squad for two matches next week would only serve to further boost his confidence for the run-in.

"I think that's really good for him because he deserves this selection based on his performances in the last two or three months," he added. "He's improving, he's playing in different positions, he's that type of player that we need to be strong. He's playing more offensively and his quality is in the last part of attacking."

Barkley has been with the Toffees since the age of 11.