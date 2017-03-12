Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

Real Madrid give David de Gea two-month deadline to decide over Spain return?

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has two months to decide whether he wants to stay at Old Trafford or join Real Madrid, according to a report. Read more.

Liverpool 'confident of landing Fulham teen Ryan Sessegnon'

A report claims that Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon has been targeted by Jurgen Klopp as the ideal long-term option for Liverpool's troublesome left-back position. Read more.

Report: Premier League trio keen on Vancouver Whitecaps teenager Alphonso Davies

Vancouver Whitecaps and Canada youth winger Alphonso Davies is said to be on the radar of Premier League trio Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion considering summer move for Chelsea captain John Terry

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis admits that he monitored John Terry's contract situation at Chelsea in January and will do so again in the summer. Read more.

Report: Manchester United interested in Alexis Sanchez summer bid

Reports emerge suggesting that Manchester United are pondering a summer bid for unsettled Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez. Read more.