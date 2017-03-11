New Transfer Talk header

Report: Premier League trio keen on Vancouver Whitecaps teenager Alphonso Davies

Vancouver Whitecaps and Canada youth winger Alphonso Davies is said to be on the radar of Premier League trio Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 12:16 UK

Vancouver Whitecaps teenager Alphonso Davies has reportedly attracted interest from Premier League trio Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

The 16-year-old winger is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Major League Soccer, and scored in the win over New York Red Bulls last week to help his side progress into the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League.

According to Metro US, Davies's talents have not gone unnoticed, with a number of clubs across Europe, including the three English giants, said to be monitoring the Canada youth international.

Davies signed a professional contract with Whitecaps in July last year until 2018 after impressing for the reserves and made eight MLS appearances for Carl Robinson's side in his first season.

