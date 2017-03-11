New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester United interested in Alexis Sanchez summer bid

Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Reports emerge suggesting that Manchester United are pondering a summer bid for unsettled Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez.
Manchester United have reportedly drawn up plans to make a summer bid for Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez.

The Chile international has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium after failing to agree a new Gunners contract, despite months of negotiations.

Sanchez's attitude has also come under scrutiny after appearing visibly upset during recent matches, as well as emerging reports suggesting that he stormed out of a training session.

According to The Express, United are keeping tabs on the 28-year-old's situation and are prepared to make their move if Arsenal decide to cash in on their leading goalscorer, who will have only one year left on his contract this summer.

The Red Devils would be likely to face strong competition for the highly-heralded attacker, with Chelsea, Manchester City, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid all said to be in the running for his signature.

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
