New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Philippe Coutinho, Andrew Robertson, Gareth Bale

Jurgen Klopp celebrates with Philippe Coutinho after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 08:16 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Philippe Coutinho: 'I know nothing of Barcelona interest'
Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho insists that he has heard "nothing" about reported interest from Spanish giants Barcelona. Read more.

Report: Andrew Robertson agrees summer switch to Liverpool
A report claims that Andrew Robertson will officially sign for Liverpool once the transfer window opens after striking a deal with Hull City. Read more.

Report: Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce given £1m transfer budget
A report claims that Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce will have to offload some of his big earners if he plans on bringing any new players on board permanently. Read more.

Real Madrid to use Gareth Bale as Eden Hazard makeweight?
Gareth Bale will be offered to Chelsea as part of a deal to bring Eden Hazard to the Bernabeu, according to a report. Read more.

Arsenal 'wrap up deal for Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac'
A report claims that Arsenal have got a deal over the line for Sead Kolasinac, handing the Schalke 04 full-back a five-year contract in North London. Read more.

Patrick Roberts celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Read Next:
Transfer Talk Daily Update: Roberts, Leiva, Gardner
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Transfer Talk, Transfer Talk Daily Roundups, Football
Your Comments



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford36117183759-2240
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 