Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Philippe Coutinho: 'I know nothing of Barcelona interest'

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho insists that he has heard "nothing" about reported interest from Spanish giants Barcelona. Read more.

Report: Andrew Robertson agrees summer switch to Liverpool

A report claims that Andrew Robertson will officially sign for Liverpool once the transfer window opens after striking a deal with Hull City. Read more.

Report: Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce given £1m transfer budget

A report claims that Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce will have to offload some of his big earners if he plans on bringing any new players on board permanently. Read more.

Real Madrid to use Gareth Bale as Eden Hazard makeweight?

Gareth Bale will be offered to Chelsea as part of a deal to bring Eden Hazard to the Bernabeu, according to a report. Read more.

Arsenal 'wrap up deal for Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac'

A report claims that Arsenal have got a deal over the line for Sead Kolasinac, handing the Schalke 04 full-back a five-year contract in North London. Read more.