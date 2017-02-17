New Transfer Talk header

Juventus' Martin Caceres in action against Los Angeles Galaxy on August 3, 2013
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 06:57 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Friday morning's headlines:

Southampton confirm Martin Caceres signing
Southampton confirm the signing of former Juventus defender Martin Caceres on a free transfer until the end of the season. Read more.

Agent: 'Mesut Ozil committed to Arsenal'
The agent of Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil insists that the Germany international remains fully committed to the club, despite uncertainty over his future. Read more.

AC Milan 'lining up move for Moussa Sissoko'
AC Milan are reportedly considering a bid for Tottenham Hotspur winger Moussa Sissoko, who only joined the club for £30m last summer. Read more.

Slaven Bilic: 'Luka Modric my dream West Ham United signing'
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic would love to one day sign Luka Modric from Real Madrid, despite his close links with rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Read more.

John Terry 'rejected Major League Soccer offers in January'
A report claims that John Terry turned down the advances of three Major League Soccer sides in January as he intends to see out the final few months of his Chelsea deal. Read more.

James Rodriguez wants long-term stay at Real Madrid
James Rodriguez backtracks on comments made at the tail end of last year by claiming that he does not plan on leaving Real Madrid in the near future. Read more.

Dani Parejo 'rejected move away from Valencia'
Spanish midfielder Dani Parejo claims that he turned down the chance to leave struggling Valencia in the January transfer window. Read more.

Michail Antonio 'ignoring transfer rumours'
West Ham United's Michail Antonio insists that 'his head has not been turned' by suggestions that Chelsea are interested in his services. Read more.

Paul Scholes: 'Manchester United not far away'
Paul Scholes says that Manchester United are "only a couple of players away" from once again being a force in English and European football. Read more.

Paul Scholes: 'Wayne Rooney could leave in summer'
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes hints that Wayne Rooney could leave Old Trafford at the end of the season. Read more.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version