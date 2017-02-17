Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Friday morning's headlines:

Southampton confirm Martin Caceres signing

Southampton confirm the signing of former Juventus defender Martin Caceres on a free transfer until the end of the season.

Agent: 'Mesut Ozil committed to Arsenal'

The agent of Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil insists that the Germany international remains fully committed to the club, despite uncertainty over his future.

AC Milan 'lining up move for Moussa Sissoko'

AC Milan are reportedly considering a bid for Tottenham Hotspur winger Moussa Sissoko, who only joined the club for £30m last summer.

Slaven Bilic: 'Luka Modric my dream West Ham United signing'

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic would love to one day sign Luka Modric from Real Madrid, despite his close links with rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

John Terry 'rejected Major League Soccer offers in January'

A report claims that John Terry turned down the advances of three Major League Soccer sides in January as he intends to see out the final few months of his Chelsea deal.

James Rodriguez wants long-term stay at Real Madrid

James Rodriguez backtracks on comments made at the tail end of last year by claiming that he does not plan on leaving Real Madrid in the near future.

Dani Parejo 'rejected move away from Valencia'

Spanish midfielder Dani Parejo claims that he turned down the chance to leave struggling Valencia in the January transfer window.

Michail Antonio 'ignoring transfer rumours'

West Ham United's Michail Antonio insists that 'his head has not been turned' by suggestions that Chelsea are interested in his services.

Paul Scholes: 'Manchester United not far away'

Paul Scholes says that Manchester United are "only a couple of players away" from once again being a force in English and European football.

Paul Scholes: 'Wayne Rooney could leave in summer'

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes hints that Wayne Rooney could leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.