John Terry 'rejected Major League Soccer offers in January'

Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
A report claims that John Terry turned down the advances of three Major League Soccer sides in January as he intends to see out the final few months of his Chelsea deal.
John Terry reportedly rejected the chance to bring an end to his Chelsea career in January by knocking back a number of bids from interested Major League Soccer sides.

The 36-year-old was awarded a new 12-month deal last year after making his contract situation public and is now on course to lift the Premier League title for a fifth time.

According to the Daily Star, Los Angeles Galaxy, New York Red Bulls and Orlando City each made an approach to lure him Stateside, but he intends to see out the remainder of his deal at Stamford Bridge.

Terry is said to be desperate to win one last top-flight crown as Chelsea skipper, though he is unlikely to agree fresh terms with the West London outfit and will be a free agent in the summer.

The former England international has made just nine appearances in all competitions, with the last of those seeing him dismissed in the FA Cup win over Brentford last month.

