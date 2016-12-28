Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is set to be on the sidelines for between eight to 10 weeks, according to reports.

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has reportedly been ruled out of action for more than two months.

The 22-year-old, who has been in good form since breaking into the Black Cats first team this season, is waiting to hear the extent of a knee injury following scans.

Pickford picked up the injury during the 3-1 loss against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Boxing Day, but did not realise until full time as he completed the 90 minutes.

According to The Sun, the England international will be on the sidelines between eight to 10 weeks following initial tests.

Sunderland travel to Burnley on New Year's Eve, with Vito Mannone expected to don the gloves for the Premier League strugglers.