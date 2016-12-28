Report: Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford out for eight to ten weeks

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on November 5, 2016
Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is set to be on the sidelines for between eight to 10 weeks, according to reports.
Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 11:48 UK

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has reportedly been ruled out of action for more than two months.

The 22-year-old, who has been in good form since breaking into the Black Cats first team this season, is waiting to hear the extent of a knee injury following scans.

Pickford picked up the injury during the 3-1 loss against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Boxing Day, but did not realise until full time as he completed the 90 minutes.

According to The Sun, the England international will be on the sidelines between eight to 10 weeks following initial tests.

Sunderland travel to Burnley on New Year's Eve, with Vito Mannone expected to don the gloves for the Premier League strugglers.

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
 Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
David Moyes content with Manchester United reception
 Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Sam Allardyce 'eyes Jermain Defoe reunion' at Crystal Palace
