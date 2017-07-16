Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen to clinch the signing of Everton midfielder Ross Barkley before leaving on their USA pre-season tour next week.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly determined to clinch the signing of Everton midfielder Ross Barkley before travelling to the United States for their pre-season tour this week.

Barkley, 23, is widely expected to leave Everton this summer after refusing to sign a new contract at Goodison Park.

Last week, Everton boss Ronald Koeman admitted that Barkley's future was 'unclear' after leaving the England international out of his pre-season squad.

According to The Mirror, Spurs are desperate to bring Barkley to London in this summer's transfer window, but Mauricio Pochettino's side are not prepared to meet Everton's £50m asking price as they value the midfielder between £25m and £30m.

Barkley has scored 27 times in 179 appearances for Everton since debuting during the 2011-12 campaign.