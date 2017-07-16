New Transfer Talk header

Tottenham Hotspur 'looking to clinch Ross Barkley deal'

Ross Barkley arrives ahead of the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen to clinch the signing of Everton midfielder Ross Barkley before leaving on their USA pre-season tour next week.
By , European Football Editor
Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 13:40 UK

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly determined to clinch the signing of Everton midfielder Ross Barkley before travelling to the United States for their pre-season tour this week.

Barkley, 23, is widely expected to leave Everton this summer after refusing to sign a new contract at Goodison Park.

Last week, Everton boss Ronald Koeman admitted that Barkley's future was 'unclear' after leaving the England international out of his pre-season squad.

According to The Mirror, Spurs are desperate to bring Barkley to London in this summer's transfer window, but Mauricio Pochettino's side are not prepared to meet Everton's £50m asking price as they value the midfielder between £25m and £30m.

Barkley has scored 27 times in 179 appearances for Everton since debuting during the 2011-12 campaign.

