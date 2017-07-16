New Transfer Talk header

Everton 'planning £30m Theo Walcott swoop'

Theo Walcott celebrates opening the scoring during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Arsenal forward Theo Walcott is reportedly a £30m summer transfer target for free-spending Everton.
Everton are reportedly preparing a £30m move for Arsenal forward Theo Walcott.

The 28-year-old has lost his spot in the England squad under Gareth Southgate, despite finding the back of the net on 19 occasions for his club during the 2016-17 campaign.

Walcott also started 23 of Arsenal's 38 Premier League fixtures last term, but a switch to a 3-5-2 formation in the latter stages of the season saw the former Southampton youngster spend time on the bench.

West Ham United have been credited with an interest in Walcott, but according to The Mirror, Everton are preparing to make a £30m offer as the Toffees show no signs of ending their summer spending spree.

Walcott has scored 104 goals in 377 appearances for Arsenal following a 2006 move from Southampton.

Ronald Koeman's Everton have already signed Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen, Henry Onyekuru, Sandro Ramirez and Wayne Rooney during a busy summer transfer window.

Olivier Giroud waves during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
Giroud refuses to talk about future
