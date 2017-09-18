Virgil van Dijk has stepped up his return to full fitness by scoring for Southampton Under-23s on Monday evening.
The Dutchman tried to instigate a move away from the club in the summer, with Liverpool believed to be his preferred destination.
Despite lodging a transfer request, Van Dijk was denied a move from Southampton and is now focused on starting his first senior game since suffering an ankle injury in January.
The 26-year-old, who was named on the bench for last Saturday's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, played the full 90 minutes of the reserve team's 3-0 win over Stoke.
The defender even scored the opening goal after getting on the end of a corner kick from Matt Targett, who linked up well with Van Dijk during the match.
The former Celtic man will now be vying for a starting spot in Saturday's Premier League match against Manchester United.