Virgil van Dijk scores in Southampton Under-23s' win over Stoke City as he steps up his recovery ahead of this weekend's match against Manchester United.

Virgil van Dijk has stepped up his return to full fitness by scoring for Southampton Under-23s on Monday evening.

The Dutchman tried to instigate a move away from the club in the summer, with Liverpool believed to be his preferred destination.

Despite lodging a transfer request, Van Dijk was denied a move from Southampton and is now focused on starting his first senior game since suffering an ankle injury in January.

The 26-year-old, who was named on the bench for last Saturday's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, played the full 90 minutes of the reserve team's 3-0 win over Stoke.

The defender even scored the opening goal after getting on the end of a corner kick from Matt Targett, who linked up well with Van Dijk during the match.

The former Celtic man will now be vying for a starting spot in Saturday's Premier League match against Manchester United.