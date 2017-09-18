Sep 18, 2017 at 7pm UK at ​Staplewood Training Ground
Saints U23sSouthampton Under-23s
vs.
Stoke U23sStoke City Under-23s
 

Virgil van Dijk scores for Southampton Under-23s in win over Stoke City

Virgil van Dijk warms up prior to the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on September 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Virgil van Dijk scores in Southampton Under-23s' win over Stoke City as he steps up his recovery ahead of this weekend's match against Manchester United.
Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 at 22:22 UK

Virgil van Dijk has stepped up his return to full fitness by scoring for Southampton Under-23s on Monday evening.

The Dutchman tried to instigate a move away from the club in the summer, with Liverpool believed to be his preferred destination.

Despite lodging a transfer request, Van Dijk was denied a move from Southampton and is now focused on starting his first senior game since suffering an ankle injury in January.

The 26-year-old, who was named on the bench for last Saturday's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, played the full 90 minutes of the reserve team's 3-0 win over Stoke.

The defender even scored the opening goal after getting on the end of a corner kick from Matt Targett, who linked up well with Van Dijk during the match.

The former Celtic man will now be vying for a starting spot in Saturday's Premier League match against Manchester United.

Virgil van Dijk warms up prior to the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on September 16, 2017
