John Aldridge: 'Liverpool need two centre-backs'

John Aldridge during the Liverpool FC Legends and Kaizer Chiefs Legends autograph session at Suncoast Casino and Entertainment World on November 15, 2013
John Aldridge claims that Liverpool need two centre-backs in order to strengthen the team's defence.
Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has claimed that the team are in desperate need of not one, but two centre-backs.

The defensive frailties at Anfield have been evident over the seasons, and they were not addressed in the summer as Jurgen Klopp failed to strengthen that area of the pitch.

Virgil van Dijk was heavily linked with a move to Merseyside, but Southampton refused to sanction a sale, and the Dutchman was forced to remain at St Mary's.

Eight games into the season for Liverpool and problems continue to trouble the back line, and Aldridge thinks that two new faces need to be recruited.

In his column for the Liverpool Echo, the 58-year-old wrote: "There was some anger from the fans after Saturday and I think it was because the supporters have seen it all before.

"They saw us giving points away at Watford and again on Saturday, while other teams are banging them in, and they're thinking 'this should have been sorted'.

"They know they probably need two centre-backs, not one, over the coming 12 months unless Joe Gomez goes in there and is given a chance. We're struggling centre-half wise."

The Reds have lost just once this season in all competitions, but they have failed to win any of their last three matches.

Jurgen Klopp consoles the cursed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool on September 9, 2017
