Sergio Ramos wants to emulate close friend Fabio Cannavaro

Sergio Ramos kisses the trophy after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Sergio Ramos insists that snatching the Ballon d'Or award from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after a decade of dominance is 'not a crazy thought'.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 17:11 UK

Real Madrid and Spain centre-back Sergio Ramos has admitted that he would love to follow in the footsteps of Fabio Cannavaro by winning the Ballon d'Or.

Former Juventus and Italy great Cannavaro was the last defender to win the prestigious accolade, seeing off competition from Gianluigi Buffon and Kaka in 2006.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have won nine of the last 10 awards since, but Ramos believes that beating those two players to be crowned the best in the world would not be as "crazy" as some suggest.

"The Ballon d'Or has been a personal affair lately between Messi and Ronaldo," he told reporters. "But Cannavaro, for example, who was a friend of mine, won it. I do not see [the idea of winning] it as crazy. If they gave it to me, it would be a historical moment."

Kaka is the only other player to have won the Ballon d'Or since Cannavaro triumphed 11 years ago.

Cristiano Ronaldo at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
Read Next:
Ronaldo named UEFA's Player of the Year
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sergio Ramos, Fabio Cannavaro, Gianluigi Buffon, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kaka, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Sergio Ramos kisses the trophy after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Sergio Ramos wants to emulate close friend Fabio Cannavaro
 Zinedine Zidane looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between AS Roma and Real Madrid on February 17, 2016
Zinedine Zidane throws support behind Karim Benzema
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Zinedine Zidane "very proud" of players
Zinedine Zidane: 'We rely on Gareth Bale'Result: Asensio spares Real Madrid's blushesReport: United table £92m Bale bidZidane: 'I am counting on Borja Mayoral'Coleman urges Bale to stay at Real Madrid
Real Madrid 'announce' Messi signingArsenal 'poised to move for Asensio'Arsenal consider late offer for Benzema?Balague: 'Llorente could leave on loan'Ronaldo named UEFA's Player of the Year
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Spain News
Sergio Ramos kisses the trophy after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Sergio Ramos wants to emulate close friend Fabio Cannavaro
 New York City Football Club (NYCFC) player David Villa poses during an event to unveil Major League Soccer (MLS) new logo, in New York on September 18, 2014
David Villa: 'Spain recall a dream'
 New York City Football Club (NYCFC) player David Villa poses during an event to unveil Major League Soccer (MLS) new logo, in New York on September 18, 2014
David Villa returns to Spain squad
Del Bosque: 'Morata joining United a shame'Ramos hoping for Alvaro Morata stayResult: Spain survive scare to stay topLive Commentary: Macedonia 1-2 Spain - as it happenedTeam News: Costa leads the line for Spain
Result: Morata rescues late draw for SpainLive Commentary: Spain 2-2 Colombia - as it happenedTeam News: De Gea dropped as Spain face ColombiaPique: 'Ramos relationship is good'Nolito reiterates desire to leave Man City
> Spain Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Sociedad22006246
2Barcelona22004046
3Leganes22002026
4Atletico MadridAtletico21107344
5Real Madrid21105234
6GironaGirona21103214
7Levante21103214
8Valencia21103214
9Sevilla21102114
10Athletic Bilbao21101014
11EibarEibar21011103
12Real Betis210123-13
13Espanyol201112-11
14Getafe201101-11
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo201125-31
16Celta Vigo200235-20
17Malaga200202-20
18AlavesAlaves200203-30
19Villarreal200204-40
20Las PalmasLas Palmas200216-50
> Full Version
 