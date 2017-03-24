Miranda backs Barcelona and Brazil forward Neymar to end Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's domination of the Ballon d'Or by winning the award later this year.

Brazil defender Miranda has insisted that Neymar's form for Barcelona this season should be enough to leave him in poll position to win the 2017 Ballon d'Or.

The award has been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in recent times, winning the prestigious accolade between them in each of the last nine years.

Not since Kaka in 2007 has another player broken the big two's resolve on the crown, but Miranda believes that Neymar - fifth in last year's running - deserves to be crowned the world's best player later this year.

"Nowadays, Neymar is the player who lives in the best moment," he told reporters. "The next Ballon d'Or is painted for him."

Neymar found the net in Brazil's 4-1 win over Uruguay in the early hours of Friday morning to take his tally to five in five for club and country.