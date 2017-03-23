Report: Rangers hold talks with Barry Ferguson over coaching role

Blackpool manager Barry Ferguson looks on during the Championship match against Reading on January 28, 2014
© Getty Images
Pedro Caixinha has reportedly opened dialogue with Barry Ferguson over a coaching position at Rangers, while John Brown and Peter Lovenkrands are also in the running.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 12:42 UK

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson has held talks with Pedro Caixinha over a backroom coaching role at Ibrox, according to a report.

The 39-year-old is currently out of work after resigning as manager of Scottish League Two side Clyde last month, departing with the club occupying eighth place.

Recently-appointed Gers boss Caixinha is on the lookout for a right-hand man and has discussed the position with Ferguson, Sky Sports News reports, while also opening dialogue with a couple of other former players in John Brown and Peter Lovenkrands.

Ferguson, who also had a brief caretaker spell in charge of Blackpool in 2014, won five league titles and five Scottish Cups during two spells at Ibrox.

Rangers kicked off life under Caixinha with a 4-0 win over Hamilton last weekend.

Blackpool manager Barry Ferguson looks on during the Championship match against Reading on January 28, 2014
Read Next:
Barry Ferguson resigns as Clyde manager
>
View our homepages for Barry Ferguson, Pedro Caixinha, John Brown, Peter Lovenkrands, Football
Your Comments
More Rangers News
Blackpool manager Barry Ferguson looks on during the Championship match against Reading on January 28, 2014
Report: Rangers hold talks with Barry Ferguson over coaching role
 Kenny Miller of Scotland celebrates with team-mate Robert Snodgrass of Scotland after scoring a goal during the International Friendly match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium on August 14, 2013
Kenny Miller out of the running for Rangers assistant manager post
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Chelsea 'eye Rangers teenager Billy Gilmour'
Graeme Murty: 'Rangers answered critics'Rangers confirm Caixinha appointmentCaixinha given permission for Rangers talksCaixinha 'close' to becoming Gers bossGarry Monk in contention for Rangers job?
Neil named as new favourite for Gers jobBarry Ferguson resigns as Clyde managerReport: Rangers consider Irvine appointmentWarburton: 'At no stage did I resign'Murty: 'Rangers can win Scottish Cup'
> Rangers Homepage
More Clyde News
Blackpool manager Barry Ferguson looks on during the Championship match against Reading on January 28, 2014
Report: Rangers hold talks with Barry Ferguson over coaching role
 Blackpool manager Barry Ferguson looks on during the Championship match against Reading on January 28, 2014
Barry Ferguson linked with Rangers return after Clyde departure
 New generic football image
Former Clyde midfielder Chris Mitchell dies, aged 27
Scottish League Two roundup: Annan stay topScottish League Two roundup: Annan slip upScottish League Two roundup: Annan score late to maintain pushScottish League Two roundup: Elgin edge out AnnanScottish League Two roundup: Annan extend lead
Scottish League Two roundup: Annan stay topScottish League Two roundup: Annan go topScottish League Two roundup: East Fife topScottish League Two roundup: Six teams within a point of leadScottish League Two roundup: Elgin go top
> Clyde Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Celtic29272076185883
2Aberdeen29184753242958
3RangersRangers2914874233950
4St Johnstone29127103937243
5Hearts291181050371341
6Partick Thistle29810113134-334
7Kilmarnock29711112845-1732
8Dundee2986153241-930
9Ross County29610133148-1728
10Motherwell2976163357-2427
11Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness29412133353-2024
12Hamilton AcademicalHamilton29412132647-2124
> Full Version
 