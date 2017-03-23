Pedro Caixinha has reportedly opened dialogue with Barry Ferguson over a coaching position at Rangers, while John Brown and Peter Lovenkrands are also in the running.

The 39-year-old is currently out of work after resigning as manager of Scottish League Two side Clyde last month, departing with the club occupying eighth place.

Recently-appointed Gers boss Caixinha is on the lookout for a right-hand man and has discussed the position with Ferguson, Sky Sports News reports, while also opening dialogue with a couple of other former players in John Brown and Peter Lovenkrands.

Ferguson, who also had a brief caretaker spell in charge of Blackpool in 2014, won five league titles and five Scottish Cups during two spells at Ibrox.

Rangers kicked off life under Caixinha with a 4-0 win over Hamilton last weekend.