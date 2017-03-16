Crowd generic

Rangers

Kenny Miller out of the running for Rangers assistant manager post

Kenny Miller of Scotland celebrates with team-mate Robert Snodgrass of Scotland after scoring a goal during the International Friendly match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium on August 14, 2013
Rangers striker Kenny Miller says he will not be assistant manager to new boss Pedro Caixinha.
Rangers striker Kenny Miller has ruled himself out of the running to become assistant manager of the Scottish club.

The 37-year-old, who was linked with the post of deputy to new head coach Pedro Caixinha, has insisted that he still has more to contribute on the playing field.

"My focus is firmly on being a player for as long as I can," Sky Sports News quotes the former Scotland international as saying.

"I don't feel ready to hang the boots up yet. I still feel like I have a lot to offer on the field at the moment.

"As long as I'm performing and contributing, which I feel I am at the moment, I still want to be considered a player first."

Caixinha's first match in charge of Rangers is this weekend's home clash with Hamilton Academical.

A general view prior to the Clydesdale Bank Premier League match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on July 23, 2011
Rangers confirm Caixinha appointment
