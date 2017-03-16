Rangers striker Kenny Miller says he will not be assistant manager to new boss Pedro Caixinha.

The 37-year-old, who was linked with the post of deputy to new head coach Pedro Caixinha, has insisted that he still has more to contribute on the playing field.

"My focus is firmly on being a player for as long as I can," Sky Sports News quotes the former Scotland international as saying.

"I don't feel ready to hang the boots up yet. I still feel like I have a lot to offer on the field at the moment.

"As long as I'm performing and contributing, which I feel I am at the moment, I still want to be considered a player first."

Caixinha's first match in charge of Rangers is this weekend's home clash with Hamilton Academical.