In-demand midfielder Marco Verratti will stay at Paris Saint-Germain until at least the summer of 2021, says his agent Donato Di Campli.

Marco Verratti will stay at Paris Saint-Germain until at least the summer of 2021, according to his agent Donato Di Campli.

Verratti, 24, is believed to be a transfer target for the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United after another impressive season for the reigning French champions.

It had been claimed that PSG's disappointing Champions League exit had led the Italian to consider his future, but Di Campli has insisted that his client is not looking to leave the French capital.

"Marco Verratti will continue at PSG. He has a contract until 2021. He will stay in France. There is no doubt because he is a respectful person with contracts. Afterwards, if PSG ask us to leave, we will leave. It's [too] soon to speak about a return to Italy," Di Campli told Nansa.

Verratti is fast closing on 200 appearances for PSG following a move from Pescara in the summer of 2012.