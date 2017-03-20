New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Agent: 'Marco Verratti to stay at Paris Saint-Germain'

Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
© Getty Images
In-demand midfielder Marco Verratti will stay at Paris Saint-Germain until at least the summer of 2021, says his agent Donato Di Campli.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 20, 2017 at 11:50 UK

Marco Verratti will stay at Paris Saint-Germain until at least the summer of 2021, according to his agent Donato Di Campli.

Verratti, 24, is believed to be a transfer target for the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United after another impressive season for the reigning French champions.

It had been claimed that PSG's disappointing Champions League exit had led the Italian to consider his future, but Di Campli has insisted that his client is not looking to leave the French capital.

"Marco Verratti will continue at PSG. He has a contract until 2021. He will stay in France. There is no doubt because he is a respectful person with contracts. Afterwards, if PSG ask us to leave, we will leave. It's [too] soon to speak about a return to Italy," Di Campli told Nansa.

Verratti is fast closing on 200 appearances for PSG following a move from Pescara in the summer of 2012.

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian defender Marquinhos (L) vies with Real Madrid's Spanish midfielder Isco during the UEFA Champions League football match Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Real Madrid, on October 21, 2015 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Read Next:
Marquinhos wants Mbappe at PSG
>
View our homepages for Marco Verratti, Donato di Campli, Football
Your Comments
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian defender Marquinhos (L) vies with Real Madrid's Spanish midfielder Isco during the UEFA Champions League football match Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Real Madrid, on October 21, 2015 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Marquinhos wants Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain
 Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
Agent: 'Marco Verratti to stay at Paris Saint-Germain'
 Long-limbed Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring lors de la finale de la Coupe de la Ligue entre Lille et PSG le 23 Avril, 2016
Report: Barcelona in contact with Angel di Maria over summer move
PSG 'write Barca ref complaint letter to UEFA'Bayern, PSG want Napoli's Ghoulam?Mauricio Pochettino on PSG shortlist?Kluivert: 'Verratti will not leave PSG'Emery faces PSG axe after Barca defeat?
Roberto: 'We made the impossible possible'Aurier's brother 'arrested for robbery'Emery: PSG missed "major opportunity"Rakitic: 'Barcelona achieved the impossible'Result: Barcelona complete remarkable turnaround
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AS MonacoMonaco30225387266171
2Paris Saint-GermainPSG30215460213968
3Nice301810248242464
4Lyon291621160342650
5Marseille30137104337646
6Bordeaux30121084237546
7Saint-EtienneSt Etienne301111834241044
8Rennes3091292833-539
9Angers30116133138-739
10GuingampGuingamp30108123739-238
11NantesNantes30108122844-1638
12Toulouse30910113233-137
13Lille3097142937-834
14Montpellier HSCMontpellier3089134354-1133
15Metz2998122953-2433
16Caen3095163151-2032
17Dijon30610143847-928
18Nancy3077162140-1928
19Bastia30510152444-2025
20Lorient3074193261-2925
> Full Version
 