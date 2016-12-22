Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly hopeful of bringing Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger to the Parc des Princes as their new manager.

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly launched an audacious bid to try and land Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

The French giants won the Ligue 1 title by 31 points last season but find themselves third in the table after 19 games this time round.

Current PSG boss Unai Emery is said to be on borrowed time at the Parc des Princes, with the club's owners reportedly feeling that he cannot take the club forward.

According to The Sun, PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi is hoping that Wenger, whose Gunners contract runs out next summer, may finally opt for a change of scenery and return to his home country.

The Paris-based club has won the last four French top-flight titles.