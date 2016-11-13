Live Commentary: Portugal 4-1 Latvia - as it happened

Portugal continued their 2018 World Cup qualification campaign with a Group B clash against Latvia on Sunday night.
A Cristiano Ronaldo penalty in the 28th minute saw the home side take a 1-0 lead into the interval.
Ronaldo had the chance to score his second spot kick in the 59th minute, but the 31-year-old hit the post and Latvia levelled eight minutes later through Arturs Zjuzins.
Portugal regained the lead less than two minutes later through William Carvalho, however, before Ronaldo added his second late on and Bruno Alves registered as the home side regained second spot in Group B.
Já cá estamos, Estádio do Algarve! #PORxLET pic.twitter.com/47ZqCSZEYP— selecaoportugal (@selecaoportugal) November 13, 2016
POR: Patricio; Cancelo, Fonte, Alves, Guerreiro; William, Gomes, Mario; A.Silva, Ronaldo, Nani
LAT: Vanins; Gorkss, Gabovs, Freimanis, Tarasovs; Maksimenko, Jagodinskis, Laizans, Kluskins; Ikaunieks, Rudnevs
