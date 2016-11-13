Live Commentary: Portugal 4-1 Latvia - as it happened

Read how it all unfolded in Sports Mole 's minute-by-minute live commentary of the action below.

Portugal regained the lead less than two minutes later through William Carvalho , however, before Ronaldo added his second late on and Bruno Alves registered as the home side regained second spot in Group B.

Ronaldo had the chance to score his second spot kick in the 59th minute, but the 31-year-old hit the post and Latvia levelled eight minutes later through Arturs Zjuzins .

A Cristiano Ronaldo penalty in the 28th minute saw the home side take a 1-0 lead into the interval.

6.46pm Sports Mole's 2018 Evening all!'s 2018 World Cup qualification coverage continues from Sao Joao da Venda as Portugal welcome Latvia in Group B. It should be a straightforward night for the hosts, who have won their last two internationals 6-0. Latvia, meanwhile, have suffered 2-0 defeats in their last two!

6.49pm Tonight will be the fifth time that these two nations have met in an international football match. It will not come as much of a surprise to learn that Portugal have won each of the previous four – including a 3-0 victory when they last met during qualification for the 2006 World Cup. That said, Latvia did score twice in a 3-2 defeat when they travelled to Portugal back in June 1995.

6.52pm Portugal entered the international break second in Group B behind Switzerland, but the group has now changed due to wins for Switzerland and Hungary, which have just been confirmed. Indeed, Switzerland recorded a 2-0 win over Faroe Islands to move onto 12 points in the section, while Hungary have moved above Portugal into second position after recording a 4-0 victory over Andorra.

6.55pm As a result, there is a bit of pressure on Portugal tonight. They are actually only three points above Latvia and just two above the Faroe Islands and anything other than a win here would leave Switzerland clear at the summit. Right, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news...

7.02pm TEAMS! POR: Patricio; Cancelo, Fonte, Alves, Guerreiro; William, Gomes, Mario; A.Silva, Ronaldo, Nani LAT: Vanins; Gorkss, Gabovs, Freimanis, Tarasovs; Maksimenko, Jagodinskis, Laizans, Kluskins; Ikaunieks, Rudnevs

7.05pm Portugal are without the services of injured Real Madrid centre-back Pepe, which has allowed experienced defender Bruno Alves to come into the team alongside Jose Fonte. A three-man midfield consists of William Carvalho , Joao Mario and Andre Gomes, while Andre Silva, who has four goals in four games for Portugal, starts in the final third alongside Nani and the skipper Cristiano Ronaldo

7.08pm Latvia, meanwhile, are once again captained by former Blackpool, Queens Park Rangers, Reading and Colchester United defender Kasper Gorkss, who will win his 82nd cap tonight. Artijoms Rudnevs, who plays his club football for Koln, will lead the away side's attack, while there is also a spot in the XI for Metz attacker Janis Ikaunieks. Zurich stopper Andris Vanins continues between the sticks.

7.12pm So there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff at the Estadio Algarve. I shall talk about Latvia a little bit later, but let's start with Portugal, who as mentioned, have dropped down into third position in Group B. They are still the favourites to top the section, but Switzerland are absolutely flying at the moment as they look to secure a spot in Russia. © AFP

7.15pm It seems a long time ago that Portugal triumphed at Euro 2016 courtesy of that spectacular extra-time Eder winner in the final. It proved to be a very special night for Fernando Santos's side, but they started their 2018 World Cup qualification campaign with a defeat – losing 2-0 at Switzerland on September 6. As a result, it is the Swiss that are very much in control of Group B as things stand.

7.18pm Portugal responded in spectacular fashion, however, as they thumped Andorra 6-0 on October 7, before putting another six unanswered goals past Faroe Islands three days later. Victory tonight would see them return to second position in the group ahead of their next match with Hungary, who currently occupy second spot, in March of next year. It is a big game for the European champions.

7.22pm Despite Portugal's standing as a footballing nation, they have never actually won the World Cup. They finished third in the 1966 competition, but did not qualify between 1970 and 1982, before going out in the group stages of the 1986 World Cup. Then came another 12 years without making the finals and their return in 2002 saw them disappointingly exit in the group stages once again. © Getty Images

7.25pm The 2006 competition in Germany proved to be more fruitful for Portugal, however, as they finished fourth - losing the third-place playoff to the hosts after France beat them in the semi-finals. Then came a place in the round of 16 four years later, but they went out in the group stage of the 2014 tournament in Brazil after failing to come through a section that included Germany, United States and Ghana.

7.28pm In truth, it is difficult to see Portugal making a strong challenge for the 2018 World Cup. That said, it is a nation that continues to produce outstanding footballers and a certain Ronaldo will feel that he has one more big tournament in him after recently signing a new long-term Real Madrid contract. Some of their talented youngsters are finally stepping out of Ronaldo's shadow, but Portugal's chances of success over the next few years will certainly depend on the superstar!

7.32pm As for Latvia, Marians Pahars's side will enter this match in fifth position in the group, having collected three points from their three fixtures thus far. They opened with a 1-0 success away to basement side Andorra, but suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Faroe Islands on October 10, before losing by the same scoreline against Hungary three days later. Southampton fans will remember the Latvia boss! © Getty Images

7.35pm It will not come as much of a surprise to learn that Latvia have never qualified for the finals of a World Cup, but they did compete in Euro 2004, where they exited in the group stages after only collecting one point from three fixtures. With only one team in this group guaranteed to qualify for the 2018 competition, it is going to be very, very difficult for Latvia to make a strong challenge.

7.38pm Latvia actually reached 45 in the FIFA rankings in November 2009, but they have since dropped to 116. They do have previous against bigger nations, however, having drawn 0-0 with Germany during the finals of Euro 2004. It is going to be tough for the visitors tonight, however, against a Portugal side that cannot afford a slip-up. Kickoff in his World Cup qualifier is now just around the corner here.

7.42pm It is 66 goals in 135 Portugal appearances for Ronaldo. Can he add to that total tonight? The 31-year-old has netted 11 times in his last 12 matches for his nation and will be looking for more here! © AFP

0 min KICKOFF! The visitors get this Group B clash underway...

2 min ... it must be said that there is a wonderful atmosphere inside the stadium tonight. The home supporters are expecting a performance, and indeed a win. As expected, Portugal have taken control of the possession in the opening moments as they look to put down a marker early on here.

2 min Ronaldo has already been chopped down in a wide position and the referee will have to keep a close eye on that as play develops here. The home side have made a very bright start to this game.

4 min It does appear that this is going to be a long night for Latvia as the home side continue to pass and probe in the early exchanges. Andre Gomes is almost playing up alongside Andre Silva at the moment.

6 min Guerreiro delivers a deep cross into Ronaldo and the Portugal captain looks to make contact, but Gorkss just about does enough to clear the danger. The pressure, though, continues from the hosts.

7 min First shot on target for Portugal as Mario strikes one towards goal, but Vanins makes the save.

9 min Latvia force the first corner of the match and Tarsaovs darts in at the near post to make contact, but Patricio is on hand to make the save. Anywhere else and that would have been 1-0 Latvia!

12 min Latvia have not seen too much of the ball inside the opening 12 minutes of this match, but they have managed to restrict Portugal to very little. Mario had a sighter from distance, but that is just about it in terms of opportunities to break the deadlock. Still the home side pass and probe here.

14 min A point would actually be enough move Portugal back into second tonight, but they would be five points behind the group leaders Switzerland. Another half-chance for the home side as Gomes finds some space before letting rip, only to see his effort drift harmlessly wide of the post.

16 min Portugal continue to dominate possession, but they are struggling to open up this Latvia defence, which has been nice and solid inside the opening 16 minutes. Frustrating for the hosts here.

16 min BOOKING! Gomes (Portugal) is booked for a poor challenge on Kluskins.

18 min SAVE! Ronaldo lets rip from distance and his effort is heading towards the top corner, but Vanins is on hand to make the save. He showed very good hands to keep hold of that!

21 min Nani watches a dropping ball onto his left boot and fires one towards the top corner, but his effort was always flying wide of the post. Still the home side search for the opening goal of the match here.

23 min SAVE! Again it is smart goalkeeping from Vanins as the Latvia stopper keeps out a strike from Nani, which arrived after the Valencia attacker had escaped a couple of challenges.

25 min Latvia are having chances to threaten on the counter-attack here and with a little bit more care, they could well have tested Patricio on more than just the one occasion. Portugal were expected to run over Latvia in the opening 25 minutes of this match, but that has not been the case here.

25 min BOOKING! Maksimenko (Latvia) is booked for a flying challenge on Cancelo.

27 min PENALTY PORTUGAL!

28 min Portugal force a penalty in the 27th minute as Nani is brought down by Freimanis!

28 min GOAL! Portugal 1-0 Latvia (Ronaldo, pen)

28 min Ronaldo arrows his penalty into the bottom corner and the home side lead here!

29 min Ronaldo again tests Vanins as Portugal look for a quick-fire second goal here.

32 min It is so important that Latvia do not concede a second goal at this stage of the match, or it could be a very long second period. In truth, Portugal have been threatening and it appeared only a matter of time before the breakthrough arrived. Nani is full of beans at the moment and Latvia's goalkeeper continues to be called into action as Ronaldo releases once again. Vanins has been brilliant here.

34 min Little over 10 minutes of the first period remaining and Latvia have just started to see more of the ball in the Portugal half of the field. Still very little in terms of threatening Patricio though.

36 min Stoppage in play as Latvia goalkeeper Vanins clashes with Silva and both players hit the deck. It was a really nasty collision and both players are currently receiving treatment inside the box.

38 min Vanins has been the star of the show in the first 45 minutes, which is an indication of what has occurred during this World Cup qualifier. William tries his luck from distance as he curls one from outside the box, but his effort was always moving wide of the target. Still 1-0 Portugal here.

41 min Not an awful lot to report in terms of chances in the last few minutes and Latvia have managed to see some of the ball in the Portugal half of the field. Not long left in the first period here.

43 min Latvia are very deep at the moment as they look to lock down ahead of the interval. They would have taken conceding one goal in the first period if it had been offered at the start, that is for sure.

45 min Ronaldo appears to break the offside trap as he races through and beats Vanins to the ball, but the flag was raised. Replays, however, show that the goalscorer was actually inside his own half!

45 min+2 HALF-TIME: Portugal 1-0 Latvia

8.31pm So there we have it. The referee brings the first period to a close with Portugal leading 1-0 courtesy of a penalty from Ronaldo in the 28th minute of action. It has been far from vintage Portugal, but they have been in control against a Latvia side that have struggled for invention in the final third.

8.36pm STATISTICS! Portugal have dominated the possession with 73%, while they have had 12 attempts - seven of which were on target. As for Latvia, they hit the target with two of their three attempts in the opening 45 minutes. Three bookings to report - Gomes for Portugal and Kluskins and Maksimenko for the visitors. That said, it has not been a particularly dirty game in terms of challenges.

8.41pm BENCH WATCH! Portugal have an embarrassment of riches on their bench tonight and the likes of Eder, Gelson Martins, Quaresma and Renato Sanches will be among those hoping to feature. Latvia boss Pahars, meanwhile, has options in the shape of Lazdins, Karasauskas and Savalnieks.

46 min RESTART! Hosts Portugal resume the action here...

47 min ... no changes from either side at the break, which is not too much of a surprise. However, I suspect that both managers already have alterations in mind for the second 45 minutes of action here.

48 min Half-chance for Ronaldo as Silva finds his captain inside the Latvian box, but his effort was always moving wide of the post. A second for Portugal and it could well be good night Latvia in this match.

50 min Latvia will always be in the game at 1-0, but they have not offered too much in general play tonight. Portugal continue to pass and probe in the final third as they look for their second of the match.

52 min Quite a scrappy game in the last couple of minutes and the referee has been forced into action to deal with a number of late challenges. Not too much to report in terms of clear chances and there is no real urgency in the match at the moment. Portugal are very, very comfortable it must be said.

53 min BOOKING! Gorkss (Latvia) is booked for a late challenge on Ronaldo.

55 min Super feet from Andre Silva as the Portuguese finds space inside the Latvian box before delivering, but Gorkss is on hand to make the clearance. Pressure from the home side at the moment as Ronaldo swings one wide of the post. Latvia are having to drop very, very deep at this stage.

57 min Little over 30 minutes of this Group B clash remaining and Ronaldo's penalty is all that separates the two teams. This stadium would be very nervy if that Ronaldo spot kick had been saved.

58 min PENALTY PORTUGAL!

59 min Portugal have another penalty as Kluskins brings Gomes to the deck with a rash challenge!

59 min POST! Ronaldo hits the inside of the post with his spot kick! Wow!

59 min LATVIA SUB! Zjuzins replaces Ikaunieks for Latvia.

62 min Latvia, somehow, are still in this football match. Portugal should be out of sight at this stage of events, but still just the one goal separates the two teams. And there is a lot of football to play!

64 min It is a case of 'anywhere will do' for Latvia at the moment as they continue to clear their lines. Still no movement on the Portugal bench, but we are approaching the stage of the match where Santos will be considering alterations. Renato Sanches is one player that would freshen up the midfield.

65 min PORTUGAL SUB! Quaresma replaces Nani for the home side.

67 min GOAL! Portugal 1-1 Latvia (Zjuzins)

68 min Incredible. Latvia level in the 67th minute of this match as Zjuzins smashes the ball home from inside the box following some suspect defending from the home side. Just incredible.

69 min GOAL! Portugal 2-1 Latvia (William)

69 min Portugal regain the lead in the 69th minute as William Carvalho heads a Quaresma cross into the back of the net from close range. That is more like it from the home side here!

72 min PORTUGAL SUB! Gelson Martins replaces Mario for the home side.

74 min Latvia will have been disappointed to concede so quickly after levelling, but they remain in this match approaching the final 15 minutes, which is an incredible feat. You just get the feeling that there are more goals in this match as the play becomes stretched in the final third of the field.

76 min BOOKING! Gabovs (Latvia) is booked for a poor tackle on Martins.

78 min Little over 10 minutes of the second period remaining and Portugal are looking for a third goal, which would surely kill off Latvia's chances of hitting back once again in this enthralling game.

80 min LATVIA SUB! Visnakovs replaces Kluskins for the away side.

82 min Martins squeezes one wide of the post as Portugal come close to scoring their third of the night. Portugal might well win this match, but they have been very disappointing in the final third.

84 min Little over five minutes of the second period remaining and Latvia have just wasted a corner and they might not get another chance to deliver into the home side's box. Portugal break down the other end and Quaresma delivers into Ronaldo, but Gorkss makes a really smart challenge.

85 min GOAL! Portugal 3-1 Latvia (Ronaldo)

86 min Portugal have their third and Ronaldo has his second as the 31-year-old expertly volleys into the bottom corner after a super cross from Quaresma once again. That is game, set and match!

87 min LATVIA SUB! Gutkovskis replaces Rudnevs for Latvia.

88 min PORTUGAL SUB! Sanches replaces Gomes for Portugal.

90 min+1 We are into the first of three additional minutes in this Group B clash.

90 min+2 CROSSBAR! Ronaldo heads against the crossbar once again here!

90 min+2 GOAL! Portugal 4-1 Latvia (Alves)

90 min+3 Portugal have their fourth of the match as Alves heads home at the far post!

90 min+4 FULL-TIME: Portugal 4-1 Latvia