Newcastle United reveal that 20-year-old Adam Armstrong will leave the club on loan ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Magpies boss Rafael Benitez has taken a 27-man squad to Ireland for a week-long training camp, but Armstrong was not included in the travelling party.

The 20-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan with Coventry City and Barnsley respectively, and Newcastle have confirmed that the centre-forward is heading for another short-term move.

"Adam Armstrong has also stayed in Newcastle, with a number of clubs interested in taking the England under-20 international on loan," read a statement from Newcastle.

Armstrong made 15 appearances for Newcastle during the 2014-15 season, but he has not been in the plans of Benitez since the Spaniard arrived at St James's Park.