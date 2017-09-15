General view of St james' Park

Newcastle United

Rafael Benitez: 'Newcastle United good enough to survive in Premier League'

Real Madrid's Spanish coach Rafael Benitez shouts instructions to his players during the UEFA Champions League football match Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Real Madrid, on October 21, 2015 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
© Getty Images
Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez believes that his squad is good enough to stay in the Premier League despite a frustrating summer transfer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 at 19:45 UK

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has claimed that his squad is good enough to stay in the Premier League.

The Spaniard endured a frustrating transfer window as he found himself at loggerheads with owner Mike Ashley over the club's player recruitment policy.

Newcastle failed to sign any new players in the final days of the summer window but, despite a tricky start to their campaign, now find themselves chasing a third consecutive league victory.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's match against Stoke City, Benitez told Sky Sports News: "You know my idea about the transfer window but at the same time I am quite positive about what we have to do. We are where we are, we are doing well. This is the group of players, we're together now and we have to give everything.

"I want to move forward. My staff, everybody here, is committed to improve every single player individually and try to improve the team. If we can do that we will see where we are at the next window."

Pressed on whether he thinks Newcastle are good enough to stay in the Premier League, Benitez replied: "Yes, I think so, obviously it will not be easy. I am against this idea that now we can compete for Europe.

"We have to be stronger every week and even if you are stronger you can lose games but at least be sure we continue working, trying to give the players some advice and tips that will help the team to be better."

Benitez returns to the dugout at St James' Park against the Potters after missing last weekend's 1-0 win over Swansea City due to a hernia operation.

Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Read Next:
Lascelles 'agrees bonus deal' with Ashley
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Rafael Benitez, Mike Ashley, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Real Madrid's Spanish coach Rafael Benitez shouts instructions to his players during the UEFA Champions League football match Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Real Madrid, on October 21, 2015 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Rafael Benitez: 'Newcastle United good enough to survive in Premier League'
 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez on March 20, 2016
Rafael Benitez: 'I was taking notes from my sickbed'
 Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Jamaal Lascelles 'to sign new Newcastle United deal'
Lascelles 'agrees bonus deal' with AshleyPremier League Bingo: Matchday FiveRafael Benitez returns to NewcastleNewcastle discuss new deal with Lascelles?Gallagher: 'Mane, Ritchie deserved reds'
Clement defends Renato Sanches debutPaul Clement slams Swansea performanceRitchie: 'I was lucky to avoid red card'Moreno: 'Benitez should be back on Tuesday'Lascelles: 'We must beat teams like Swansea'
> Newcastle United Homepage



Tables
 