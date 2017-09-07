Rafael Benitez reportedly decides to stay on as Newcastle United manager.

Rafael Benitez has reportedly decided to stay on as Newcastle United manager despite his frustration with the club's activities in the transfer market.

The Spaniard is said to be unhappy over the Magpies' relative lack of transfer activity this summer following their return to the Premier League, having been told by owner Mike Ashley that he would have minimal additional funds to strengthen.

According to The Express, Benitez has been left "angry and frustrated" by the saga but has been convinced to stay by his love of the city and desire to make the supporters "proud".

Speculation over Benitez's future has led to links with struggling West Ham United, although a report earlier this week claimed that he would face a bill of £5m if he decides to terminate his Newcastle contract.

The former Liverpool boss is expected to miss his side's trip to Swansea City this Sunday after undergoing surgery for an infection.