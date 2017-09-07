General view of St james' Park

Newcastle United

Rafael Benitez 'decides to stay' at Newcastle United

Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City on April 16, 2016
© Getty Images
Rafael Benitez reportedly decides to stay on as Newcastle United manager.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 17:40 UK

Rafael Benitez has reportedly decided to stay on as Newcastle United manager despite his frustration with the club's activities in the transfer market.

The Spaniard is said to be unhappy over the Magpies' relative lack of transfer activity this summer following their return to the Premier League, having been told by owner Mike Ashley that he would have minimal additional funds to strengthen.

According to The Express, Benitez has been left "angry and frustrated" by the saga but has been convinced to stay by his love of the city and desire to make the supporters "proud".

Speculation over Benitez's future has led to links with struggling West Ham United, although a report earlier this week claimed that he would face a bill of £5m if he decides to terminate his Newcastle contract.

The former Liverpool boss is expected to miss his side's trip to Swansea City this Sunday after undergoing surgery for an infection.

Jose Enrique of Liverpool in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on September 01, 2013
Read Next:
Jose Enrique retires from football
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Rafael Benitez, Mike Ashley, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City on April 16, 2016
Rafael Benitez 'decides to stay' at Newcastle United
 Shane Long and Chancel Mbemba during the Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United on April 9, 2016
Newcastle United defender Chancel Mbemba faces spell on sidelines
 Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City on April 16, 2016
Rafael Benitez to miss Newcastle United's trip to Swansea City?
Jose Enrique retires from footballLejeune, Yedlin 'back from injury'Krul: 'Newcastle wrong to sack Hughton'Benitez faces £5m bill to leave Newcastle?Benitez open to West Ham approach?
Krul pays tribute to Newcastle fansTim Krul joins Brighton on loanNewcastle loan Lazaar to Serie A clubBenitez 'to walk away from Newcastle'Lucas Perez leaves Arsenal on loan
> Newcastle United Homepage



Tables
 