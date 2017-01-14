Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly decides to trigger an extension of David de Gea's contract at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have reportedly decided to activate a clause in David de Gea's contract which allows them to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

De Gea penned a new deal at Old Trafford in 2015 after a move to Real Madrid failed to materialise, but he will have just two years remaining on his existing contract at the end of the season.

According to The Sun, Jose Mourinho will not waste any time in triggering a clause in the Spaniard's terms which allows the club to add another year to his stay in the North-West.

As well as De Gea's contract being extended until 2020, it has also been suggested that he will be given a pay rise by United which would take his wages to around £200,000 per week.

De Gea has made 251 appearances for United since signing for the club from Atletico Madrid in 2011.