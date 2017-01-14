New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United to trigger contract extension for David de Gea?

David De Gea celebrates his side going ahead during the FA Cup semi-final between Everton and Manchester United on April 23, 2016
© Getty Images
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly decides to trigger an extension of David de Gea's contract at Old Trafford.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 11:56 UK

Manchester United have reportedly decided to activate a clause in David de Gea's contract which allows them to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

De Gea penned a new deal at Old Trafford in 2015 after a move to Real Madrid failed to materialise, but he will have just two years remaining on his existing contract at the end of the season.

According to The Sun, Jose Mourinho will not waste any time in triggering a clause in the Spaniard's terms which allows the club to add another year to his stay in the North-West.

As well as De Gea's contract being extended until 2020, it has also been suggested that he will be given a pay rise by United which would take his wages to around £200,000 per week.

De Gea has made 251 appearances for United since signing for the club from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Read Next:
PSG considering bid for United attacker?
>
View our homepages for David de Gea, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
David De Gea celebrates his side going ahead during the FA Cup semi-final between Everton and Manchester United on April 23, 2016
Manchester United to trigger contract extension for David de Gea?
 Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Paris Saint-Germain considering bid for Manchester United winger Memphis Depay?
 Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Everton complete Morgan Schneiderlin deal
Mourinho: 'Pogba is a future United captain'Carragher hails "box office" IbrahimovicIbrahimovic: 'United can win PL title'Preview: Man Utd vs. LiverpoolPL trio interested in Atletico winger?
FA reveals televised FA Cup fixturesMourinho: 'United fans must match Liverpool backing'PL trio 'monitoring Messi situation'Klopp: 'Man Utd more confident now'Mourinho: 'Depay bid far from reasonable'
> Manchester United Homepage


Live Football
Africa Cup of Nations
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136241142745
3Liverpool20135248232544
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582826229
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand