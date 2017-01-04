General view of Old Trafford

David de Gea 'does not want' another Player of the Year award

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea says that he does not want to be voted the club's Player of the Year for a fourth time.
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has admitted that he would prefer not to be voted the club's Player of the Year for a fourth time.

De Gea initially struggled to adapt to the rigours of English football after joining Man United from Atletico Madrid in 2011, but the Spain number one has since developed into one of the top goalkeepers in world football.

His stellar performances at Old Trafford have seen him land the club's Player of the Year award on three separate occasions - 2014, 2015 and 2016 - but the 26-year-old does not want another trophy this time around.

"I would prefer a striker or someone else to win it – someone who means that the team as a whole is playing well and scoring goals, because it is much better for the team that way," he told the United Review. "The perfect game is not to touch the ball and we win 3-0 or 4-0!

"I think this year maybe we are conceding fewer chances and we are being more focused all the time and there is more talking among the defence. For some games now, as a goalkeeper it is more tiring mentally.

"My English is much better now than it was, though. I can do my job much better than before and I can communicate with everyone, which is very important. I'm a much better goalkeeper than when I arrived. I'm much stronger physically and mentally. I'm improving in as many ways as I can, all the time, and I'm a much better goalkeeper now."

Man United are currently on a run of seven straight wins in all competitions, but they remain in sixth position in the Premier League table.

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is congratulated by manager Jose Mourinho during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
expand