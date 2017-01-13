General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Manchester United can win Premier League title'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists that Manchester United can still win the Premier League title this season.
Man United struggled for consistency in the early stages of the 2016-17 campaign, but the Red Devils have now won their last nine games in all competitions - six of which have been in the league.

Jose Mourinho's side are still down in sixth position in the Premier League table, but they have cut the gap to the leaders Chelsea to 10 points and Ibrahimovic is confident that his team can challenge for the title if they overcome Liverpool at Old Trafford this weekend.

"The league is unpredictable. You do not have a team you can say will stay there and win it," Ibrahimovic told Sky Sports News. "Chelsea have been doing fantastic, they play once a week, they have a lot of condition, and a lot of power each time they play, but they were having trouble in the beginning and it clicked.

"If we can come up there and disturb them, every team has their moment of dip in the competition. We had ours - winning, losing, winning, losing - and now we are winning. Hopefully we can continue like that, and we are waiting for others to make a mistake.

"Sunday is an opportunity to steal points from the top four. If we can we can start to battle with the top four, after losing many points where we should not have lost. The gap is smaller now, and if we can get that win from the top four, we are there."

Ibrahimovic, who arrived at Old Trafford on a free transfer last summer, has scored 18 times in all competitions for Man United this season, including 13 goals in 19 Premier League fixtures.

